GORDON, Caroline Warner
91, born April 24, 1927, Richmond, VA, died peacefully, surrounded by loved ones, November 19, 2018 Fort Wayne, IN. Graduated from Randolph-Macon Women's Collage, Ashland, VA with a BS in Classical Studies and Collage of William & Mary, Williamsburg, VA with a MA in Classical Studies University of Nebraska, Lincoln, NE taught Latin and Greek. Preceded in death by son, Randolph Warren Gordon, 1971 and husband, Andrew Fraser Gordon, 2010. Survived by daughters Ainsley Gordon Lee (Dr. Brian J. Lee), Fort Wayne, IN and Cynthia Gordon-Nickerson, Juneau, AK: five grandchildren, Andrew Nickerson, Seattle, WA; Kathryn Nickerson Fritz (Evan Fritz), Juneau, AK; Amy Nickerson, Flagstaff, AZ; Christopher and Andrew Lee, Chicago, IL. Tucson Community Volunteer for over 50 years involved with Assistance League of Tucson; P.E.O. Chapter J; Mesquite Garden Club; St Luke's Board of Visitors; Tucson Arthritis Support League; The West; Saint Philip's in the Hills Episcopal Church. National Assistance League and Kappa Alpha Theta Private family service, remembrances to Assistance League of Tucson, 1307 N. Alvernon, Tucson, AZ 85712.