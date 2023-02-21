90, of Tucson, passed away from heart failure on Feb. 16, 2023. Gordon owned/managed C & C Liquors on East Speedway from 1961-1981 and was a Realtor for Long Realty Co. and a Circle K landlord on West Ajo Way. Born in Milwaukee on May 9, 1932, he graduated from Washington HS, attended the University of Wisconsin and served in the Air Force from 1952-56, stationed in Manila, Philippines. He moved to Tucson, worked for his dad's building company and earned his B.S. in Business Administration from the University of Arizona in 1958. He is survived by his son, Michael G. Chesnick (Joyesha); daughter, Nancy L. Reinhardt (Eric); grandchildren, Lekha and Liam Chesnick; stepchildren, Lori Amos (Chuck) and Aaron Marsh; and step-grandchildren, Lindsey and Logan Amos. He is preceded in death by his first wife, Betty L. Chesnick (d. 1990); his second wife, Lillian J. Chesnick (d. 2018); father, Michael T. Chesnick; mother, Leona Chesnick; and sister, Beverly J. Johnson. A kind man to everyone, Gordon was an excellent artist, a member of the Elks Lodge 2532, a classic movie buff and a UA football season ticket holder with his son. He loved spending time with family, traveling, watching his grandchildren play sports, working in the yard - and trying to beat his daughter in Skip-Bo and Monopoly. A Memorial Service will be held Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023 at 2:00 p.m., at EAST LAWN PALMS MORTUARY, 5801 E. Grant Road, with a reception to follow. Donations to the American Heart Association. Arrangements by EAST LAWN PALMS MORTUARY.