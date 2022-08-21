Gordon Graham

Gordon Jackson Graham, in the company of loved ones, passed gently away at home on July 24, 2022, at the age of 98. Life was still too short. Gordon was a positive people-person who delighted in his family, friends, and neighbors . . . and in just about anyone else who crossed his path. If you met him, he would never fail to inquire in his affable and disarming manner about your own life and loved ones. Beyond his devoted relatives and countless friends, Gordon's passions were education, travel, animals in general, pets in particular, golf, whatever sports his grandchildren and great-grandchildren happened to be playing, and the Tucson Rotary Club. He was raised on a dairy farm in South Bend, IN. Gordon enrolled in an advanced program at Purdue University in 1942 for students who joined the United States Army before their high school graduation. He was called to active duty in 1943 and served our country in the South Pacific during WWII. After returning from duty, he completed his bachelor's and master's degrees at Purdue University. Gordon was appointed the inaugural Executive Secretary of the Purdue Ag Alumni Association. He continued a long and distinguished career as an editor, communications director, and professor in the College of Agriculture at the University of Wyoming and the University of Arizona. During his 40 years at the UA, Gordon presented the work of the scientist in the College of Agriculture to the families in Arizona through his weekly radio broadcasts, television, newspaper articles and presentations to groups. He was responsible for creating the Community Communications Media Course in 1971. Gordon is best known for his dedication as founder and editor of the Agri-News, now the Compendium. Gordon was instrumental in establishing the UA College of Agriculture's annual homecoming day breakfast festivities and golf tournament. There are several campus markers to honor both Gordon and Nancy for their work and dedication at the University. Gordon was honored with both the Purdue Boilermaker Pride Award and the University of Arizona College of Agriculture and Life Sciences Lifetime Achievement Award. Retirement highlights included international bicycle trips, a WWII Honor Flight to Washington DC with his daughter and fellow veterans, golf with his friends, and any activity his grandchildren were involved in. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Nancy, and their poodle "Red", daughters Bonnie Jean Van Gorder (David) and Susan Cook (Mark), six grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren. The family is very grateful for the care and comfort given Gordon by dear friends Maria and her daughter Alejandra, and caregivers Elizabeth (Catalina In-Home Services), and Angela (Bayada Home Health Care). Military honors will take place at a future date TBA. If interested in attending, please contact a family member.