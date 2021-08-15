Gordon Grossetta

GROSSETTA, Gordon Edward
70, passed away peacefully on July 28, 2021, with his family by his side. Gordon was born on December 13, 1950, in Everett, Washington, but spent virtually his whole life in Tucson. He is a descendant of a pioneer family that settled in Tucson in the 1880's. He attended Cragin Elementary School, Doolen Junior High School, and graduated from Catalina High School in 1969. In 1973 he graduated from the University of Arizona with a degree in accounting. Gordon had accounting stints with Braniff International and Doubletree. After earning his CPA, passing the exam on his first try, he opened his own accounting firm. Known for his intellect and honesty, he was quite successful and eventually retired in 2017.
Gordon's highest priorities were his family, University of Arizona sports, duplicate bridge where he became a Gold Life Master in tournament bridge, tending his pet rescue dogs and travel. Gordon and his beloved wife, Carol McVay, had a wonderful life together for over 25 years before her passing in 2013. He is survived by his brother, Bruce (Gail) Grossetta and his sister, Susy Grossetta (Bill) Allen. He also has three nieces and seven grandnieces and grandnephews, known as the Magnificent 7, of whom he was very fond and proud. A Memorial Service will be held in the Catalina Methodist Church Chapel on Saturday, September 4, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. Remembrances, if desired, to Tucson Food Bank, 3003 S Country Club 85713.