Gordon Grossetta

70, passed away peacefully on July 28, 2021, with his family by his side. Gordon was born on December 13, 1950, in Everett, Washington, but spent virtually his whole life in Tucson. He is a descendant of a pioneer family that settled in Tucson in the 1880's. He attended Cragin Elementary School, Doolen Junior High School, and graduated from Catalina High School in 1969. In 1973 he graduated from the University of Arizona with a degree in accounting. Gordon had accounting stints with Braniff International and Doubletree. After earning his CPA, passing the exam on his first try, he opened his own accounting firm. Known for his intellect and honesty, he was quite successful and eventually retired in 2017.