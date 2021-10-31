Gordon Nelson

NELSON, Gordon Lewis

92, passed away October 12, 2021. Preceded in death by the love of his life, Helen Nelson; his parents, Tillman and Mabel Nelson and his brothers, Merlin and Dwayne Nelson. Gordon is also survived by his three children, Cathy (Tom) Downs, Doug (Cherie) Nelson and Teri (Bill) Brown and his grandchildren, Bryan (Michelle) Downs, Scott (Darby) Downs, Amanda (Andrew) Polk, Shana (Dustin) Olayvar, Alyson (Daniel) Neild and Nicole Nelson. Gordon loved his great-grandchildren, Taylor, Brittany and Harper Downs, Grayson and Eveleigh Downs, Brody and Brighton Olayvar, Asher, Annabelle, Corbin and Ransom Polk and Liberty Neild. He loved his niece, Linda (Jim) Spencer. Gordon and Helen were blessed to have a wonderful caretaker, Natasha Howell who was with them for more 12 years, and became a family member.

Gordon worked for Gus's Trenching & Pipeline for 25 years. He loved construction and was proud to be a "ditch digger." In 1980 Gordon and his son Doug opened and operated Nelsons' Pipeline Company, working together until Gordon retired in 1997.