SHAW, Gordon Glen
83, of Tucson passed away on Saturday, December 28, 2019. Gordon is survived by his two children: daughter, Julia Lynn Petersen (Brian) of Nisswa, MN; son, Jeffrey Gordon Shaw (Wendy) of Salina, KS. Gordon is also survived by his siblings, Carol Ann Meunier of Taneytown, MD and Harold Shaw (Betty) of Little River, SC and granddaughter, Ayla of Nisswa, MN and other family.
He was preceded in death by wife, Carol Otto Shaw; father, Colonel Glen E. Shaw and mother, Gladys Shaw.
He was born on April 5, 1936 to Colonel Glen E. and Sylvia Shaw of Indianapolis, Indiana. He attended Purdue University and received his Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering. He married Carol Otto Shaw on September 1, 1957 at Meridian Street Methodist Church in Indianapolis, IN and served as a First Lieutenant in the United States Army. He earned his Masters in Business Administration from the University of Michigan. Gordon and Carol spent most of their married life in Edina, MN, but also spent six years in Auckland, NZ and retired in Tucson, AZ in 1999. Gordon was a lifetime member of Rotary and an avid member of the Four Freshman Society attending many of their musical concerts across the country. Gordon was a member of Catalina Foothills Presbyterian Church where he was very active in the Sanctuary Choir, Bible studies and he founded a Men's Missions Group.
Celebration of Life Services will be held on Friday, January 17, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Dodge Chapel, 1050 N. Dodge Blvd., Tucson. Officiating will be Reverend Mark Roessler Emeritus.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Friends of Sabino Canyon.