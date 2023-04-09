Gordon Peter Stone, age 68, proud father to Matthew Stone and loving husband to Laurie Stone, died on April 1, 2023, after many years of fighting a meningioma tumor between the skull and the brain. Gordon was born in Detroit, Michigan on April 24, 1954, to Sigmund and Irene Stone. While growing up, Gordon's family lived in Venezuela, Libya, and various parts of the United States. He graduated from Tustin High School (California) in 1972, and thereafter graduated from University of California, Berkeley, in 1976, with a B.A. Degree in Landscape Architecture. Gordon was married to Laurie on December 17, 1983, and they were married for 39 years before his death. In 1985, when Matt was six weeks old, they moved to Tucson and have made their home here for 37 years. As a career land planner, his work included many projects in southern California, Texas and Arizona. Gordon is survived by his wife, Laurie; his son and daughter-in-law, Matt and Nehal, of London, England; grandchildren, Sufyan and Eliyas of London, England; sister and brother-in-law, Chris and Mike Clothier, of Oro Valley, Arizona; sister and brother-in-law, Kathy and John Vogt, of St. Charles, Michigan; brother-in-law and wife, Phil and Melissa Argo, of Katy, Texas; as well as nieces and nephews Angela Trujillo, Becky Beauregard, and Caleb, Piper and Noah Argo. Many thanks to Banner UMC for all of their efforts, as well as Encompass Health, TMC Hospice and the Bayada caregivers. Donations may be made in Gordon's memory to the Tucson Medical Center Auxiliary, 5301 E. Grant Road, Tucson, AZ 85712. Services are pending. Arrangements by Desert Rose Heather Mortuary.