Gordon Waterfall

Our beloved father, husband, grandfather, uncle, and friend passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 19, 2022, at the age of 88. Born in Pasadena, California, on March 17th, 1934, Gordon attended Glendale High School before heading to the University of California at Berkeley. After graduation, he served in the Air Force as a Captain for two years stationed in Marrakech. In 1963 he moved to Tucson, Arizona, to attend the University of Arizona College of Law, graduating in 1965. Along with his partners, Gordon founded the firm Waterfall, Economidis, Caldwell, Hanshaw, Villamana P.C. in 1968, which flourishes today. He retired in 2017 at the age of 83. Gordon practiced Tax and Estate planning for most of his 52 years as an attorney, during which time he served in many associations and was awarded numerous accolades. He acted as Judge Pro Tempore on the Pima County Superior Court (1973-1974), served as President of the Pima County Bar Association (1976-1977), was Adjunct Member for the Faculty of the University of Arizona College of Law (1981-1985), President of the Southern Arizona Estate Planning Council (1984-1985), President of the State Bar of Arizona and Arizona Bar Foundation (1989-1990), Fellow and Arizona State Chairman of the American College of Trust and Estate Counsel (1987-1992) and Chairman of the Uniform Trust and Estate subcommittee. Gordon gave generously of his time and energy to his profession, his community, and the causes he believed in. He was a member of the American College of Tax Counsel, a Director of the University of Arizona College of Law Foundation until his death. He lectured extensively on estate planning and tax subjects, served as President of the Tucson Community Foundation for Southern Arizona (1990-1993) and Member of the Board of Directors (1985-1997). He also served on the Board of Directors of the Kino Learning Center, Primavera Foundation, and the Murphey Foundation. Gordon loved to bird hunt and fly fish and traveled to some of the most beautiful locations in the world to enjoy his passions. He loved challenges and found them climbing in the mountains and hills. When he was 77, he climbed the steepest trail to the top of Mt. Kilimanjaro. His greatest pleasure was spending time with family, many friends, and canine companions. He is survived by his wife, Donna Grant, brother Neil; children Greg (Leigh Ann), Karen, and Julia (Brian); grandchildren Melissa, Katherine, Sophia, Samantha, and Chloe; great-grandchildren Zachary and Maxwell, as well as many nieces, nephews, and stepchildren and grandchildren. The family will hold a celebration of his life for family and friends in the spring. In lieu of flowers, please make a gift in his memory to the Primavera Foundation, The University of Arizona College of Law for Student Scholarships, or the Community Foundation for Southern Arizona.