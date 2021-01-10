MAIER, Gottfried "Fred" H.
passed away on December 20, 2020 after a long battle with kidney disease. He was born December 25, 1937 in the Bronx, New York. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather. After graduating from Tappan Zee High School, he received an Associate degree in electrical engineering from Rochester Institute of Technology. He served in the US Air Force from 1958-1962. He then worked for IBM for 30 years and retired in 1993. He was active in his church as well as volunteering to do taxes for AARP. He loved to travel and spend time with his family and friends. He especially loved spending time on the beach in Rocky Point (Puerto Penasco) Mexico. He was preceded in death by his father, Gottfried Maier and his mother, Freida (Krämer) Maier. He leaves behind his wife of 55 years, Carroll (Dianne) Maier; his daughter, Heidi (Fred) Condran and son, Peter (Loreana) Maier. He also leaves three grandsons, Dylan Condran, Julian Weule and Bryce Weule. Arrangements by BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL.