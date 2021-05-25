Grace Feckner

87, passed away peacefully at home on May 2, 2021. Gracie was born in Chicago and spent time in both Chicago and Tucson in her childhood. After attending Tucson High, Gracie returned to Chicago for her senior year and met the love of her life, Dick, on a blind date. They wed on December 31, 1951, just days after Gracie's 18th birthday. After his service in the Korean War, Dick and Gracie settled in Tucson with their growing family. While Dick worked two and three jobs at a time, Gracie was the consummate homemaker and caregiver, raising six children and running a hectic household with a warm heart and, when necessary, an iron fist. When her youngest child was in high school, Gracie returned to the workforce as a secretary at Tucson Realty and Trust and spent many happy years there. After retirement, Gracie and Dick loved traveling with friends and, always, spending time with family. In her later years, Gracie enjoyed gardening, ladies nights, and listening to Irish singer Daniel O'Donnell. Gracie was more than our mother and grandmother, she was the center of our family, around whom we all revolved and connected. While her absence will be felt, she taught us what it meant to be a family. She is survived by her children, Donna, John, Kurt (Melie), Patti (Arthur), Jim (Robin) and Jane (Dennis); grandchildren, Michele, John, Nicole, Tiffany, Bridgette, Rachel, Matthew and Damon, and nine great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by grandson, Richard; son-in-law, Tom; sister, Nancy; brother, Mike; sister-in-law, Mary Ellen and her beloved husband, Dick (October 13, 2015) who she is no doubt sharing a glorious reunion with now. Services will be held on Thursday, May 27, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Cyril of Alexandria Roman Catholic Church. Guests are invited to join the family for refreshments following the service at the Far Horizons Club House, 5000 E. Grant Road. Arrangements by ANGEL VALLEY FUNERAL HOME.