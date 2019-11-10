JUDSON, Grace M.
82, of Tucson, AZ, passed away on October 27, 2019, surrounded by family. Born to Leona and Leonard Wise. Married to Keith H. Judson. She was a long-time employee of AT&T and a member of First Christian Church. She is survived by her sister, four children, eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. She was loved by all and often referred to as "Amazing" Grace. A Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at First Christian Church, 740 E. Speedway Blvd., Tucson, AZ 85719. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to one of the following organizations: Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum, Job's Daughters Bethel 25 of Tucson, First Christian Church of Tucson, METAvivor.org, Alzheimer's Association. Arrangements by HUDGEL'S SWAN FUNERAL HOME.