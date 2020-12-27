Grace Soto

SOTO, Grace F.
80, Left us to a be in Heaven on December 17, 2020. Preceded in death by her husband Mario L. Soto; mother, Mercedes Coronado; father Amado Flores; brother, Francisco Coronado; son, Mario Verdugo. She leaves behind her daughters, Gracie Soto; Monica Verdugo; Sonya Verdugo; Maggie Gastelum; sons, Alfonso Verdugo; Rene Verdugo; Abel Soto; sister, Nelly Nunez. Also survived by 15 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren, her Animals Elijah, Chico and Chimi. Grace was a loving person with a big heart not only for her family but her community and clientele. She was loved by many, a very hard-working woman who never gave up! Though she was retired and could be anywhere, she spent her time at her and her late husband (Mario Soto) Business that they started 36 years ago (Anita's St. Market). She loved seeing and talking to her friends and customers, she will truly be missed, we Love you Nana always and Forever!! Arrangements by CARRILLO'S TUCSON MORTUARY.