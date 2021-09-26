Gracia Ward

 Skip to main content
82, passed away on September 17, 2021 in Tucson, Arizona. Born in Evanston, IL on August 24, 1939 to Herbert and Doris Naujoks, she is survived by her husband, Douglas; children, Tim (Liz), Greg (Stacy) and Stephen (Jennifer), and eight grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her two sisters, Nancy Fischer and Judy Klinetob. She will be greatly missed by many. Visitation 4:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m., Sunday, October 3, 2021 at BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL, 6910 E. Broadway, Tucson. Mass will be offered at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, October 4, 2021 at St. Pius X Catholic Church, 1800 N. Camino Pio Decimo, Tucson. Burial to follow in Holy Hope Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Library Program at Vesey Elementary School, 5005 S. Butts Rd., Tucson, AZ 85757 (520) 908-4600.

