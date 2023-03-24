We are saddened to announce the passing of our loving father and very own mad scientist on March 18, 2023. Graham was predeceased by his wife Kathy Deal, parents Leonard & Dorothy, and sister Sylvia, and survived by his children Louise & Simon (Cerina), grandchildren Jaiden & Declan, former spouse Susan, brother-in-law Richard, and Kathy's 3 sisters & 3 children. After starting his Engineering career in the UK designing convection ovens and building his own steam engine, he moved his young family to Canada. In Montreal, he worked in the garage door motor industry, wherein his first creations were patented. This was followed by a move to Vancouver, where he joined a company specializing in residential door locks. Having found his niche, he relocated to their head offices in Arizona, and then California, during which time, another 8 of his inventions were patented. With his perpetual creativity and a mind that never rested, he would always prefer the Weiser model shop over any meeting. His legacy will forever be remembered. Each house along his travels was left vastly improved by his handiwork and attention to detail - from building a river-stone fireplace by hand to replacing the roof and everything in between, there was never a dull moment at our house with his characteristic dry humour and his eagerness to teach anyone who was interested, and then cook them a nice curry afterwards. He enjoyed spending his final years living in sunny Arizona, where he would take photos of the thermometer outside to show everyone how warm it was or create something new in his ‘tinker cave'. You can rest now, we will miss you ‘Pa from AZ'.