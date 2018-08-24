GRAMLICH, Lilo
age 90, of Tucson, died peacefully on August 15, 2018, at The Fountains at La Cholla. Born April 27, 1928, in Germany, Lilo was a person who loved people and telling a good story. This helped her become a successful business woman operating a cocktail lounge in Iowa. Well known for her quick wit and sense of humor, she was able to make many friends during her long life and was always considered a very caring person during their times of need. She is survived by her two sons, Randy Gramlich; his wife, Sandra and Harry Gramlich; his wife, Becky and their three children, Michael, Joey and Josh. Lilo was preceded in death by her third son, Richard Gramlich and her parents, Richard and Lisellotte Bluetner. Lilo spent her last five years at the Fountains, participating in many activities and cherished the many friends she made there. A Special thanks to her favorite caregivers: Shirley, Angie and Jessie. A Memorial Service will be held in Waterloo, Iowa.