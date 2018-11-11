GRASSIE, Walter David
Born December 29, 1934 in Buenos Aires, Argentina. He attended Glendale High School and as a Boy Scout attended the 1951 World Jamborie in Austria. Walt met his wife, Geraldine "Gerry" Dawson Keene at Arizona State University and took her to a Phi Sigma Kappa luau for their first date. He served in the Air Force Reserves and was an active Kiwanis member in Casa Grande. Walter was renowned in the title industry earning the respect and admiration of many for his dedication and thoroughness. His career at First American Title in Tucson spanned over 40 years. He died peacefully September 21, 2018. His ashes were spread in the Catalina Mountains, overlooking Tucson. He is survived by his sister, Meg Sorensen; wife, Gerry; three children and four granddaughters. Walter Grassie was an honorable, honest, and thoughtful man much loved and respected by his family, friends and peers. We will miss his terrible puns, off-beat humor, fierce intelligence and relentless curiosity.