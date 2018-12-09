GRAY, Gloria Gay
Born December 5, 1937 in Omaha, Nebraska, passed away November 29, 2018 in Tucson, Arizona. Proceeded in death by her husband Alan Gray, and brother, Paul. Survived by her sister, Sandy Larsen (David); niece, Marcy Lechner (Dan), and great-nephews, and nieces. Gloria Loved music, and animals, and was a member of the ASPCA for many years, and a supporter of Jazz students. No Services are scheduled at this time. Please make donations in Gloria's honor to ASPCA or Jazz School of Music. Arrangements by ANGEL VALLEY FUNERAL HOME.