GRAY, Veronica "Verna" Ann 3/2/1923 - 7/15/2017
It has been one year since Verna's death at the age of 94. Verna is remembered for her infectious laugh and friendly personality. We still miss her every day and will keep her in our memories forever. We are saddened by her passing but happy she is reunited with her husband, Bob who preceded her in death. Verna is survived by her children, Kathy (Bob) Mangerson, Carol (Don) Swenson, Dr. Robert (Susan) Gray Jr.; seven grandchildren and one great-grandchild. She was a resident of Detroit, MI and Tucson, AZ. Verna and Bob were members of the Tucson Newcomers and Polish clubs. She enjoyed listening to music, golfing, bowling, and playing a weekly bridge game. She was an avid sports fan and loved cheering on the U of A Wildcats football and basketball teams. We are so lucky to have had her in our lives and grateful to have been raised by such a loving and wonderful mother.