Greg Wilson

61, of Tucson, Arizona, passed away on Monday, March 22, 2021. He is survived by his wife, Lisa; his sons, Michael (Tucson) and Jack (Phoenix), and his mother, Neva Wilson (Rockford, IL). Greg is predeceased by his sister, Pam (Rockford). He was born on December 13, 1959, in Rockford, IL to Delbert and Neva Wilson. Greg attended the University of Arizona, where he was an active member of the Sigma Nu Fraternity. While there, he not only developed a deep appreciation for Wildcat Athletics, but also met the love of his life, Lisa Moore. They married in 1985 and spent their 36-year union living in Tucson and raising their two sons, Michael (29) and Jack (25). Greg was not just a loving father to his two boys — he took his nephew, Matt (25) and nieces, Molly (23) and Morgan (19) under his wing and treated them as his own after they lost their own dad suddenly in 2006. Beyond being an exemplary dad and surrogate father, Greg spent nearly two decades as a role model to many kids while coaching his sons' countless little league, flag football, and basketball teams. To his players, Greg was much more than just a coach — he was a positive influence, someone kids felt they could look up to or go to for anything. Greg will never fully know the extent to which he impacted the young lives he touched as a coach and mentor. As his own kids grew up, he transitioned from coach to cheerleader and was always the loudest parent in the stands. His love for University of Arizona athletics never wavered. One of his greatest joys was hosting tailgates before Wildcat football games, which served as a gathering point for people of all ages to share a laugh. Nobody missed an opportunity to join one of Greg's tailgates. In the last five years, Greg found a deep love for the game of golf and spent many afternoons playing at the Forty-Niners Country Club. He was thrilled to have a new hobby, but even happier to have a new way to spend time with his friends, sons, and nephew. Greg had a laugh that was contagious and made everyone feel at home. He was the first one to lend a helping hand to anyone in need and his infectious smile, generous spirit, and one-liners will live on within his loved ones forever. Go Cubs.