70, Born on April 13, 1952, Died on March 8, 2023. Greg "Goyito" as he was affectionately known, is preceded in death by his father, Gregory Gamez; brothers, Richard Gamez and Robert Gamez. He is survived by his mother, Alice Gamez; son, Gregory (Kim) and daughter, Pauline (Matt) Tovarez; brothers, Leo (Olga), Freddie, Fernando (Francisco), Larry (Christina) and sisters, Martha (Robert), Sally and niece, Rachael. Greg was a loving grandfather to his 5 grandchildren and 1 great-granddaughter. Greg's nieces and nephews were all very special to him. The Family extends their gratitude for all the Prayers and for all those who assisted with his care. Services will be held on Monday, March 27, 2023, at St. Margaret's Catholic Church, 801 N. Grande Ave., Tucson, AZ, 85745. Memorial Rosary beginning at 10:00 a.m. and Memorial Mass at 10:30 a.m. Arrangements by CARRILLO'S TUCSON MORTUARY.