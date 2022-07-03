Gregory Burgess, 51, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family June 12, 2022. Greg was born June 03, 1971 in Milwaukee, WI to Jack and Dianne Burgess, the fourth of four sons. His family relocated to Tucson in 1973 where Greg attended Reynolds Elementary, Carson Middle, and Santa Rita High Schools. He proudly served his country for over 10 years in the US Army and US Marines and served the Town of Oro Valley as a Police Officer for 17 years. Preceded in death by grandparents, aunts, and brother Jeff. Survived by daughters Makayla and Haleigh, grandmother Mary Klukas, parents Jack and Dianne, brothers Tim and Daniel, sister-in-law Cathy, uncle David (Kathy), aunt Bonnie (Gary) McMullen, nieces Sabrina (Kyle) Riley, Katelin, Jacquelin, Aubry, Kaia, and many cousins. Services will be held Friday July 15th, 2022 at East Lawn Palms Mortuary and Cemetery, 5801 E. Grant Rd., 520-885-6741 with VISITATION from 1-2 pm, FUNERAL 2-3 pm, PRIVATE BURIAL 3 pm, MEMORIAL RECEPTION 3:30pm at Christ Community Church, 530 S. Pantano Rd. Light lunch served.