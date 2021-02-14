Gregory La Chance

In his early years Greg knew that dentistry was his calling and he loved working in Public Health. He was promoted to El Rio's Dental Director and during his tenure expanded the dental clinic from one to seven. He was passionate about helping the underprivileged and homeless in his community. His passion and charismatic personality helped him to secure millions in donations and grants to develop the Pediatric Integrated Program. He traveled the country promoting Public Health Care and passed his passion onto many dentist and resident dentist. He established the adult and pediatric dental residency programs that influenced the careers of countless dentists. He was also an expert advisor for Safety Net Solutions and co-authored a booklet on dentistry and dental care that is used nationwide.

During his career at El Rio, he mentored many interns and residents. He was a kind, gentle and humble leader always willing to give any direction that was needed without making someone feel small. With his passion and motivation, he created a solid work environment, creating quite the family atmosphere among the employees. They respected him and were devoted. Greg's door was always open and through the work of his mentees his teachings will continue to impact the Tucson community for years to come.