Gregory Voyles

Our brother Greg was born on January 31, 1957, in Olney, IL., the youngest of four children of Raymond and Shirley Voyles. He passed away on March 12, 2021, after a brave three-year battle with cancer. He is preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Shirley Voyles; stepfather, William Martell; son, Michael Voyles and nephew, Eric Knight. He is survived by his brother, Jon Voyles; sisters, Jeanne Voyles and Patricia Brown (Jerry); nieces, Celina and Catalina Crisp, Rose and Mei Voyles; and daughter, April Patterson. Greg was a remarkable brother and uncle, who was like a father to his nieces. His nieces will remember him in various ways. He encouraged his niece Celina to pursue a higher education and follow her dreams. His great-niece Catalina loved listening to his jokes and is following in his comedic footsteps. Attending his nieces Rose and Mei's school sports activities and musical performances brought him so much enjoyment. They loved seeing their Uncle Greg winking at them in the audience!