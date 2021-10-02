Gregory Voyles

VOYLES, Gregory Lynn
1/31/1957 - 3/12/2021
Our brother Greg was born on January 31, 1957, in Olney, IL., the youngest of four children of Raymond and Shirley Voyles. He passed away on March 12, 2021, after a brave three-year battle with cancer. He is preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Shirley Voyles; stepfather, William Martell; son, Michael Voyles and nephew, Eric Knight. He is survived by his brother, Jon Voyles; sisters, Jeanne Voyles and Patricia Brown (Jerry); nieces, Celina and Catalina Crisp, Rose and Mei Voyles; and daughter, April Patterson. Greg was a remarkable brother and uncle, who was like a father to his nieces. His nieces will remember him in various ways. He encouraged his niece Celina to pursue a higher education and follow her dreams. His great-niece Catalina loved listening to his jokes and is following in his comedic footsteps. Attending his nieces Rose and Mei's school sports activities and musical performances brought him so much enjoyment. They loved seeing their Uncle Greg winking at them in the audience!
Family and friends remember his infectious sense of humor, laughter, and funny stories about everyday life. His sense of humor was spot on, which he used to perfection when he performed stand-up comedy. Greg often asked, "Are you born funny?" in Greg's case the answer was yes. He was also an avid St. Louis Cardinal baseball fan and devoted golf enthusiast.
Some of his fondest memories of growing up in the Midwest were his four years at East Richland High School. Senior class president, performing in musicals, and playing the trombone in the school orchestra and jazz band brought him such joy. For several years after graduation, he worked in the family business, Ray Voyles and Sons Barber and Beauty Supply. In 1987 he moved to Tucson and was employed in his mother and stepfather's business, Bill's Tree and Yard Service that he took over in 2006. Greg was a member of the first Sons of Orpheus Choir and active in St. Cyril of Alexandria Parish, where he sang in the contemporary choir.
A celebration of Greg's life will be held next year. In memory of Greg, contributions can be made to St. Vincent De Paul food bank at St. Cyril's Church, 4725 E. Pima St., Tucson, AZ, 85712. Arrangements by BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL.