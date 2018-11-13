GREMEL, Donald F.
Donald Gremel, 92, of Tucson, while surrounded by his loving family, was escorted by angels to his Heavenly Father, on the evening of Friday, November 9, 2018. Don is survived by his loving wife, Marion and six children, Judy (deceased), Gary (Monica), Janet (Mike), Karen (Dave), Sue, and Kathy (Steve). Visitation will be held at ADAIR FUNERAL HOME Avalon Chapel, 8090 N. Northern, Tucson, AZ, on Wednesday, November 14, 2018 4:30 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. Memorial Service will be held on Thursday, November 15, 2018 11:00 a.m. at Ascension Lutheran Church, 1220 W. McGee Rd., Tucson, with luncheon following. In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested for The Lutheran Women's Missionary League (LWML) Mite Box Fund; Ascension Lutheran School, Tucson, AZ; Casas De Los Abuelos, 2015 W. Ina Road, Tucson, AZ. 85704, or a charity of choice.