NIELSEN, Gretchen (Berkheimer)
an activist, poet, author, and frequent letter-writer to the Arizona Star - died December 28, 2020 in the comfort of her own home. Raised on the 300-year-old Pennsylvania Berkheimer farm and attending a one-room schoolhouse, she took the name Gretchen Nielsen and moved at 18 to New York City. A "perfect size five," she modeled, moved to LA, married, and had a son. Committing to writing at 47, she sought to change the world and introduce the "spirit of compassion" as a benchmark for action. She vocally and actively protested military aggression, the death penalty, and all types of societal injustice, building a broad and strong circle of friends and bringing her cause to every relationship and conversation. She became a beacon for those in Tucson looking for peace.