GRIFFITH, Leonor T.
Passed away at the age of 90 on December 26, 2018, may she rest in peace. She was preceded in death by her parents, David and Adela Trejo; her sister, Alicia Trejo and her son, Sergio Trejo and her beloved husband, Richard S. Griffith; She is survived by sons, Jorge Luna and Richard D. Griffith; ten grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. She has been a long-time resident since 1953. She was born in Mexico City. She will be missed by all who knew her, especially Teresa Luna. Visitation will be held at EVERGREEN MORTUARY, Wednesday, January 2, 2019 between 4:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m., 3015 N. Oracle Road, Tucson, AZ, 888-7470. A Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, January 3, 2019 at EVERGREEN MORTUARY, followed by burial at Holy Hope at 12:00 noon.