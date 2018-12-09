GRISWOLD, George Muehlbach
91, of Tucson, AZ, was received by our Lord on December 1, 2018. The fourth of five children, he was born on March 30, 1927, and grew up in Havre, Montana, before serving in the U.S. Army in Korea. In 1948, he married Jean Marjorie Huesman. After graduating from the University of Arizona, he opened Griswold Realty in 1956. After 40 years of marriage, Jean passed away in 1988. In 1991, he married Carol Mullen Schrader. They were married for 17 years before Carol passed away in 2008. George specialized in industrial property and was actively involved as a broker for over 60 years. He was an avid horseman, member of the honorary Pima County Sheriff's Posse, and a member/leader in many service and business organizations. He was known as a fun-loving, joke-telling, harmonica-playing, generous-to-a-fault, man of faith. He is survived by his three children, Georgene Fromm (Mike), Diane Rimmer and Stephen Arthur (Art) Griswold; three grandchildren, Kari, Justin and Stacey and six great-grandchildren. A Memorial Mass is planned for 10:00 a.m. on Friday, January 25, 2019, at Corpus Christi Catholic Church, 300 North Tanque Verde Loop Road, Tucson. Reception to follow in the Community Center. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the Alzheimer's Association. Arrangements by DESERT ROSE HEATHER MORTUARY.