GROSS, Barbara Kay 12/9/1940 - 12/15/2018
Barbara entered this world on Monday, December 9, 1940 at Lancaster General Hospital, Lancaster, PA., born to the parents of Dale Weldon Miller and Thelma Elizabeth Miller. Barbara is survived by her loving husband William H. Gross of 59 years; brothers, Donald and Jeffry Miller; son, Kevin Gross; daughter, Kaylene Miro; grandchildren, Jenna and Adam Gross and Anthony and Kathryn Miro. Barbara enjoyed a full and rewarding life for 78 years. Barbara had a successful 30 year career in the travel industry as a travel consultant, agency manager, and tour director while residing in Reno, NV., Pebble Beach, CA., and Foster City, CA. Her career provided the opportunity to visit numerous U.S. cities and international destinations. While living in San Clemente, Ca, Barbara enjoyed her time as a stay at home mom for 10 years. Upon moving to Foster City, CA., her love for music fostered her involvement with Sweet Adeline's International Women's Barbershop chorus singing for over 20 years. As a group, the chorus participated in state and international competitions. While a member of Menlo Park Presbyterian Church, Barbara continued singing in the church choir. Barbara made a positive impact on everyone she met throughout her life, cultivating lifelong friendships. She was praised for her cooking, entertaining, decorating, and she enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, gardening and traveling. Barbara's strong organizational and leadership skills were put to use throughout her career. Upon retirement, Barbara was active in the Oro Valley Welcome Wagon Club and was involved with St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church's senior outreach program as coordinator of HUGS (Happily Under God's Supervision) for nine years. She also served on numerous committees at St. Andrew's, including the position of Elder, responsible for coordinating worship and music services, and was a member of the pastoral search committee. Barbara's bright-blue eyes, welcoming smile, and tender heart will be dearly missed by those who knew and loved her. The family extends gratitude to the care givers at Aspen Care Home Assisted Living and Casa de La Luz Hospice for providing special care for Barbara during the last 22 months of her life. A Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, January 26, 2018 at 2:00 p.m. in the sanctuary at St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church. Donations may be made in Barbara's name to HUGS Senior Outreach or Worship and Music Committee at St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church, 7650 N. Paseo del Norte, Tucson, AZ 85704. Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOME, Dodge Chapel.