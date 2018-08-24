GROSS, Dr. Joseph F.
passed away on August 3, 2018 after several weeks of declining health. He was predeceased by his parents, Joseph and Helen Gross. Joe was born on August 22, 1932 in Plauen, Germany. Four months later the family moved to the United States and settled in Clifton, New Jersey where Joe went to school and graduated with honors. He received his training in Chemical Engineering at the Pratt Institute in New York and at Purdue University where he earned his Ph.D. in Chemical Engineering in 1952. In 1958, after a year in Germany as a Fulbright Scholar, he joined the Rand Corporation in Santa Monica, California. In 1972 he moved to Tucson to become a Professor of Chemical Engineering at the University of Arizona and served as Head of the Department from 1975 to 1981. He had numerous other distinguished professional and academic appointments during his career. Joe's initial scientific training was in the mathematical analysis of fluid mechanics and heat transfer. At Rand he became interested in physiological problems of blood flow and oxygen delivery. While at the University of Arizona he continued to work in this area in collaboration with colleagues in the Department of Physiology. These interests are reflected in his extensive list of published scientific books and papers. Outside of his professional work Joe had keen interests in travel, visual arts and gastronomy. He developed collaborations and cherished friendships with colleagues in France, Germany and other countries to which he often traveled. He was an avid art collector and a friend to some noted artists. His major support to the School of Art at the University of Arizona included the Joseph Gross Gallery on the university campus which was named in honor of his father. Joe will be remembered by his longtime friend and companion, Suzanne Werbelow; her sons, Greg and Rob; their wives, Carolyn and Roxanne and Suzanne's grandsons, Seth, Ryan, Emilio and Marco Cohen whom he regarded and loved as his own grandchildren. Joe would be comforted by the outreach and friendship coming from the people whose lives he has touched.