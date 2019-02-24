GRUNSETH, Dale
passed away February 10, 2019 at age 90 in Albuquerque, NM. Dale and his wife Fae lived in Tucson for 40+ years. Dale worked for the Federal Aviation Administration for 30 years. He was active in several Lutheran churches. During retirement Dale volunteered for suicide prevention organizations. Dale is survived by his son, Mark; daughter, Benita; their spouses; three grandchildren; and a great-grandson. There will be a service for family in the White Mountains. There will be a Celebration of Life in Wisconsin during Ingram Days in August.