Guadalupe Federico-flores

FEDERICO-FLORES, Guadalupe "Lupe"

5/25/1935 - 11/13/2021

Lupe was a loving mother, nana, great-nana, daughter, sister, and friend. She was a feisty and passionate woman who loved to dance, listen to music, always look her best, tell stories, tend to her plants and animals, and be with her family. Lupe was native Tucsonan and retired from Banner University Medical Center after many years of service.

Lupe is preceded in death by her son, Weaver Flores; son-in-law, Mario Gallegos, as well as her parents, Augustine and Mercedes Federico and siblings, Augustine Federico Jr., Ruperta Burrel, Valentina Díaz, Francisca Norzagaray, Marcos Federico, Gildo Federico, and Victoria Federico. She is survived by her sisters, Mercedes Zamorano and Lugareda Guiterrez; children, Alfred (Belen) Romero, Olga (Mario) Gallegos, Willie (Virginia "Lingie") Flores, Anna (Albert) Castro, and Dido (Irene) Flores. She is also survived by several grandchildren and great-grandchildren who loved her immensely.

God bless you, Nana. We love you.Visitation: CARRILLO'S TUCSON MORTUARY, Wednesday, November 17, 2021, 5:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. with a Rosary recited at 7:00 p.m. Mass: St. Augustine's Cathedral, Thursday, November 18, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. with an interment at Holy Hope Cemetery at 12:00 p.m.

