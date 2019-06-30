RAMOS, Guadalupe G.
Our loving father went to be with our Lord on June 26, 2019 at the grand age of 101 years. He was reunited in heaven with his wife, Guadalupe, of 69 years of marriage, who passed away last June. He was blessed with eight children, Grace (Tom), Rosa, Stella, Ana (Paul), Robert (Kristine), Martha, Franky and Richard; 22 grandchildren and 30 great- grandchildren. Our father came to Tucson from Leon, Guanajuato in the 1950's and was an original hand crafted boot maker at the esteemed Stewart Boot Company. He loved his family and left us with many fond childhood memories such as taking us to Reid Park every Sunday for a picnic and ice cream. He made friends wherever he went, but his life circled around his family. He will be remembered by his laughter, jokes, stories of growing up, and working tirelessly to support his family. We are so fortunate to have had such a caring father. Visitation will be held Tuesday, July 2, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. at CARRILLO'S TUCSON MORTUARY (South Chapel) 240 S. Stone Ave., with a Rosary recited 7:00 p.m. Mass will be offered Wednesday, July 3, 2019, 10:30 a.m. at St. Augustine's Cathedral, 192 S. Stone Ave. Interment to follow at Holy Hope Cemetery. Arrangements by CARRILLO'S TUCSON MORTUARY, INC.