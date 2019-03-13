GUERRERO, Ana G.
was born on February 10, 1930 to Sara and Francisco Guerrero in Bisbee, Arizona. She graduated from Bisbee High School in 1949. She found her life's love on February 14, 1946 and married Adalberto M. Guerrero on November 13, 1950. A marriage that lasted for 68 wonderful years. She is survived by her loving husband, Adalberto; her children, Ana Lilia (Peter), Robert (Shelley), Elizabeth Marie (Robert) and Ronaldo Adalberto (Alicia); six grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and her brother, John Guerrero (Josie). She was preceded in death by her parents, siblings, and her beloved grandson, Justin Paul Titone. Ana was a lifelong parishioner of Our Mother of Sorrows Catholic Church and a dedicated wife, mother, and nana to her family. Rosary to be held at BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. Funeral Mass to be held at Our Mother of Sorrows Catholic Church on Thursday, March 14, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Interment to follow at Holy Hope Cemetery. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America.