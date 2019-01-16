GUERRERO, Roberto
A PERFECT eternal optimist from Bisbee, AZ, Roberto, 80, died on January 11, 2019. From the Army to the United Nations and a 30+ year career with the USPS, he traveled the world embracing every person and place. He is survived by his wife Josefina and children, Manuel (Tamara), Roberto (Tina), Elsa (Harlan), and Fini; eight grandchildren, one great-grandchild, two brothers, and a sister. Visitation will be Wednesday, January 16, 2019 at Bring's Funeral Home from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, January 17, 2019 at Most Holy Trinity, 1300 N. Greasewood Rd., burial to follow at Holy Hope Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Veterans' assistance programs. Arrangements by BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL.