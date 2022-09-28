Guillermo Garcia

Billy Garcia, a devoted father, and loving husband passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 20th, 2022, from a massive heart attack, at Northwest Hospital. Billy was born to his mother, Consuelo Garcia, and his father, Jesse Garcia, on May 18th, 1967. He was raised in Long Beach, then moved to Salinas, California, where he met and married Deborah Hixson and raised six beautiful children. Billy is survived by his wife of 34 years, Deborah Garcia, and his children, Joshua, Mackenzie, Logan, Oliver, Connor, and Annie: his siblings, Maria Andres, Jesse Garcia Jr., Marissa Marsh, and Michael Garcia. Billy was an incredibly selfless man who would offer anything to anyone in need. His specialty was irrigation, and he was known for being able to fix anything. Billy had the best wit and sense of humor and enjoyed woodworking, re-building engines, working on cars with his boys, hanging out, listening to the golden oldies with his daughter, and playing with his grandbabies. Billy's passion was his family, and he poured his heart into everything he did for his family. He had a heart of gold. He will be loved, missed, and forever in our hearts. Billy's "Celebration of Life" will be held on Saturday, October 1st, at 2:00 p.m. at Vistoso Funeral Home in Oro Valley, Arizona. Messages of sympathy and support may be sent to the family at Vistoso Funeral Home.