Guillermo Tolano

Our loving father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and uncle passed away on Sunday, November 13, 2022, at the age of 86. He loved his family and lived a full happy life. Bill was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 61 years, Georgia Tolano and his beloved son, William Tolano. He leaves behind his loving sons, Robert (Veronica) Tolano and Paul (Isela) Tolano. He will also be forever treasured by his six grandchildren and great-granddaughter who were his pride and joy, William "Billy", Celina (J.T), Penelope, Elias, Andres, Alek and Arriana and by many extended family members. We are so grateful for the time that we had with him. Be at peace grandpa. We love you so much and will miss you forever. Arrangements by FUNERARIA DEL ANGEL, South Lawn.

