Gussie Maxwell

was born in Clinton, MO. Her husband of 55 years, Bill Maxwell, preceded her in death. Gussie met Bill after moving to Tucson to train as an x-ray technician at St. Mary's Hospital. As newlyweds, Gussie and Bill moved to Boulder, CO where they had their first three children, Mark (Erin) Maxwell, Mary (Mike) Sanders and James (Jeni) Maxwell. They later returned to Tucson where their youngest child, Sarah (Bill) Van Hook, was born. Gussie loved and adored her ten wonderful grandchildren. Gussie had a servant's heart, esteemed others higher than herself (Phil. 2:3), loved others unconditionally, and brought out the best in those fortunate enough to know her. Many benefited from her example. "Three things will last forever -- faith, hope and love - and the greatest of these is love." (1 Corinthians 13:13) We miss you Mom, but your memory remains with us until we meet again. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to AZ Special Olympics and AZ American Lung Association. Arrangements by ANGEL VALLEY FUNERAL HOME.