Gustavo Mendibles

Gustavo was born in Tucson, Arizona on July 9, 1961 to Anita and Manuel Mendibles. Gustavo Valenzuela Mendibles, 59, passed away at home, hand in hand with his wife, Ramona on April 17, 2021. Gustavo was a jack of all trades and a master of none. There was nothing he couldn't do! He grew up in Barrio Anita and attended Tucson High. He enjoyed helping others in any way and looked forward to making new friendships. He had so many friends all around Tucson that impacted his life. We will forever be grateful for those friendships, so from our family to yours, thank you for being a part of Gustavo's life. Gustavo was a proud husband, father and tata, there is nothing he wouldn't do for the sake and wellbeing of his family. Gustavo is survived by his wife of 40 years, Ramona and children, Gustavo Jr., Patricia, Antonio and Kristina and grandchildren, Selena, Karmen, Seleste, Jaztina, Anessa, Manny, Jayanna, Ellysia and Mila. Our family is raising donations for his passing and wife, donations can be made at our Go fund me page https://gofund.me/f85af238. May you rest in peace dad… and dance with the angels and family. Arrangements by OASIS CREMATION.