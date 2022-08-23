Gustavo Rigoli

Gustavo "Gus" Rigoli completed his life's journey this week and is deeply missed by his family and friends. Gus was born to Amelia Rigoli (née Franco) and Julian Rigoli on August 22, 1929. He passed on August 21, 2022. A dual citizen of the United States as well as México, Gus was born in the mining town of Bisbee, Arizona, the second-oldest of five children. Gus was raised by deeply loving, selfless and hard-working parents in a household that also included his maternal grandmother and three cousins. He was preceded in death by his sister, Margaret Lander (née Rigoli) and his brother, Ernest Rigoli. He is survived by his brother, Albert Rigoli; his sister, Gloria Ellison (née Rigoli); his son, Andre Rigoli; his daughters, Renee Serrano (née Rigoli), Gia Melia Rigoli, Lari Leonelli, Deni Bianco, and Paola Prestini; and numerous loving nephews, nieces, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. During his 40+ year tenure as Collectron International, Gus received many awards for his leadership as well as manufacturing and services excellence. This included the Sonora, México "Business Man of the Year", awarded to Gus in 1998. It was-and remains-the only time the award was given to an American citizen. Gus understood that the longest and most difficult journey we take in our lives is the one to find and understand ourselves. He once said, "We are all born with a guardian angel, but few of us remember to look for her. We are all born with a conscience, but few of us listen to it. We are all rich, but few of us recognize it." He would say that his perspective came from his parents who-despite the hardships they experienced as a mining family in Bisbee-never failed to recognize the wealth of having family, friendships, and love. Our love is with you, Gus; you gave us all so much of your own. Thank you for being kind to us. Thank you for your trust, your generosity, and your irreverent humor. Thank you for being our friend. We'll try to make the world a better place, as you did. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be sent to the Hilltop Gallery in Nogales, AZ.