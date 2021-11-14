94, passed away November 1, 2021. He moved to Tucson in 1960 with his family. Guy co-owned Reproductions Inc. and after selling that business he bought and co-owned the Bambi Bar until his death. Guy loved his many dogs and the feral cats he cared for and fed daily. He was generous with his friends and supported many charities including the DAV. He also helped several indigenous teens with education costs. He will be missed by all the ladies and men at the Bambi especially his best friend, Judy and his friends, Dodie and Marissa. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Bambi, Sunday, November 21, 2021 all day from 6:00 a.m. till closing.