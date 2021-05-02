Gwen Elbert

ELBERT, Gwen Powell

Passed away January 15, 2021. Mom, Aunt, GG, Gwen, all names used by those who cared for her most in the world. Gwen Lorraine Powell was born on February 8, 1944, in Ann Arbor, MI. She was the daughter of Helen Hinterman Powell and John "Jack" Powell.

At 4, the family moved to Pleasant Ridge, MI. At 12, she moved to Evansville, IN. She eventually moved back to MI where she attended Ferndale High School and then Michigan State University where she earned a BA in Education in 1965.

She met her husband of 53 years, Michael Elbert, while teaching in Virginia. They were married on July 4, 1967 in Switzerland. They went on to have two sons: Andrew and Christian. They lived in Pleasant Ridge, MI for 28 years. They moved to Tucson, AZ in 2006.

Gwen was a teacher, paraprofessional for the hearing impaired, and went back to work in 1983 full time as computer analyst for the Henry Ford Health System. She continued her career at Henry Ford after she attended the Accelerated Nursing Program at Wayne State University to pursue hospice nursing. She helped countless families find comfort in knowing their loved ones were in good hands before her retirement in the 2000's.