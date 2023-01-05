born October 7, 1950 in Truth or Consequences, passed away on December 13, 2022 in Tucson, AZ. After a short illness, Gwen passed away at home surrounded by family. We will miss our daughter, sister, and friend. Gwen is survived by her mother, Lois Reid; sister, Lynn Hunsinger and brother, Don Reid (Pam) all of Tucson; also, nephews, Eric Reid (Amber) of Littleton, Colorado, and Joseph Wood (Amy) of Tucson. She is also survived by 5 nieces and nephews. Gwen graduated from the U of A with a Masters in Library Sciences, a Bachelors in Creative Writing and Literature and minor in Art History. She worked almost 40 years as a librarian at the Pima County Juvenile Court Center. She loved her work especially the years she worked with the kids. Gwen loved Dogs! She had one most of her life and she trained them to be service dogs. She also loved music, butterflies, and giraffes. Gwen was also one of the few people who loved to write, send, and receive cards and letters. Through the years, Gwen has had many wonderful aides and the family would like to thank all of them. In lieu of flowers please donate to your favorite animal rescue. Visitation Sunday, January 8, 2023, from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Funeral Service 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Reception 12:15 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. at FUNERARIA DEL ANGEL SOUTH LAWN, 5401 S. Park Ave., Tucson, AZ 85706.