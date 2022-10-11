Gwendolyn Curiel

My beloved wife passed away September 30, 2022. Gwen was born in Pasadena, Calif., September 18, 1939. She came to Arizona and attended the University of Arizona. She met her husband Alan at the University in 1958. Gwen and Alan were married June 12, 1963 in Tucson. They were married for 59 years. She taught biology and a class in taxidermy for many years at Flowing Wells High School. She loved camping and bird hunting with her husband and their dogs. Gwen died peacefully on September 30, 2022. She will be deeply missed by her husband and friends. Services will be held Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at EAST LAWN PALMS MORTUARY, 5801 East Grant Rd. Reception for Gwen will be from 12:30 p.m. - 2:00 p.m. at East Lawn Palms.