Gwynn Mcfadden

MCFADDEN, Gwynn Dee

of Tucson, AZ, passed away, with her husband at her side on May 19, 2021, at the age of 61. She was born on March 2, 1960 in Fort Sumter, South Carolina. Gwynn was preceded in death by her parents, William and Joyce Bidel and sisters, Christy and Tracy Bidel. She is survived by her husband, Robert J. McFadden of 45 years; daughters, Cinnamon (Charles) Barton and Jasmine McFadden; granddaughter, Memphis Barton; great-granddaughter, Raven Murillo; sister, Lynn (Roger) Lee; brothers, William Bidel II and Kelly (Pamela) Bidel and several nieces and nephews.

Anyone who knew Gwynn knew she was a special soul and anything but basic. She had a zest for life and a flare for fashion, especially if it was all blingy and fringy (think Stevie Nicks). Gwynn was extremely talented in art, rather it was through painting, crafts or cooking. Her imagination was inspirational, and she came up with some wild creations, especially when it came to food, these meals were truly pieces of art. Gwynn often said "If you don't cook with love and passion don't cook at all!" And we could always taste the love.

Gwynn loved everyone fiercely and unconditionally. Always there for whenever anyone needed an ear, a hug, a shoulder or a mother's touch. Family came first and above all else for Gwynn and we all felt this to our very core. Her family and friends will miss her more than words can possibly express and the hole left by her absence will be impossible to fill. A Celebration of Life will take place Sunday, June 13, 2021 at the McFadden family home. Please contact family for further details. Any flowers and condolences can be sent to the family's home. Arrangements by AVENIDAS CREMATION AND BURIAL.