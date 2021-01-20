WACK, H. Robert
94, of Tucson passed peacefully on January 10, 2021. Born December 8, 1926 in Chicago, Illinois, Bob served in the U.S. Army during World War II. Studying agriculture at the University of Illinois, he went on to have a long career at the USDA, educating farmers on agricultural practices at home and abroad. Perhaps more importantly, he could often be found on bended knee with a scattering of tools, working to fix something; or, on better days, at the helm of a boat, any size or shape would do.