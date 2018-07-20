HAAR, Roger
In memory of Roger Richard Haar, PhD, UA Physics Lab Manager was born June 17, 1951 in Toledo, OH. Roger passed away on July 18, 2016 in Tucson, AZ while riding his bicycle to the University. He had been diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease in the last few years but maintained an active life doing what he loved most. Roger was within weeks of retiring when he was struck by a car. He graduated from Iowa State University and the University of Toledo, earning a Doctorate Degree in Physics. He and his wife, Margo moved to Tucson where he developed and managed the UA Physics teaching labs for 21 years. He was due to retire within weeks. Admired, respected and an inspiration to both colleagues and students from around the world, he will be missed. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated Saturday, July 21, 2018, 5:15 p.m. at St. Thomas More Catholic Newman Center on the edge of the University campus. The church is located at 1615 E. Second Street on the NE corner of Second St and Cherry. Please come to remember Roger and share your memories.