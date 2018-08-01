HAGGERTY, Ronald Michael "Mike"
November 19, 1938 - July 21, 2018
Mike was a man who was emphatic about youth sports, whether he was coaching, a sponsor or just a fan. He loved the UofA Wildcats basketball and football teams. Mike was preceded in eternal life by his wife, Jean Dunn. Mike is survived by his sister, Pat Walcott (Jim); his six sons, Tom (Karen), Tim (Stephanie), David (Mary), Kelly (Jennie), Mike (Monica) and Matt, along with 16 grandchildren and 28 great-grandchildren. Mike was born in Rawlins, Wyoming, moved to Tucson in 1962, where he owned the 7-11 store at Grant and Palo Verde for 27 years. He and Jean moved to Denver in 1995 then to Roswell, NM. to enjoy their retirement. Arrangements by FUNERARIA DEL ANGEL SOUTH LAWN.