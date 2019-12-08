ARKOWITZ, Hal
passed away November 16, 2019. He is survived by his children, Alex, Jen and Laura; his grandchildren, Mackenzie, Reya, Sarah, and Zach; his brother, Martin and his family, and by the love of his life, Lollie. He was Emeritus Associate Professor of Psychology at the University of Arizona. His life work was dedicated to understanding how people change and why they don't. He was author and editor of numerous books and was devoted to his patients, family, and other loved ones. His humor and kindness defined him. He was a true mensch, and he will be dearly missed. In his honor, please consider donating to the American Cancer Society.