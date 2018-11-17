HALEY, Mary Suzanne Hopkins
Mary Suzanne (Sue to family and friends) Haley passed away peacefully at home on November 1, 2018, surrounded by her loving family. She was born September 8, 1932 to Tom and Zona Hopkins in Wheeling, WV. Her early years were spent in Pittsburgh, PA. In 1945 the family moved to Hawai'i to join Sue's father who was serving as director of the USO Club in Honolulu. Sue graduated from Sacred Hearts Academy and continued her education at Carnegie Institute of Technology (now Carnegie-Mellon University), earning a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in Drama. Upon graduating, she married 2nd Lt. Emmett R. Haley of the US Marine Corps and spent the next 14 years as a Marine wife. Sue and Emmett had four children and lived on both coasts and Hawai'i. Upon Emmett's retirement, they moved to Norman, OK where Sue worked for the Norman Public School system until her retirement in 1991. In 1992 she moved to Tucson, AZ. Sue was active in the Arizona Opera League of Tucson, serving in many capacities, including a year as president. She also joined the Marine Corps Mustang Association as one of the first surviving spouses accepted for membership. The Mustangs are Marine officers who originally served as enlisted personnel. Sue was involved in setting up the Arizona chapter, "Desert Mustangs", and served as treasurer for several years. She was also a long-time volunteer in the Pima County Attorney's office. Sue was preceded in death by her husband, Emmett, and her oldest son, Tom. She is survived by sons, Tim (Kay Soltis) of Show Low, AZ, Terry (Rebecca) of Fishers, IN, and by her daughter, Carolyn (Omar Abing) of Honolulu, HI. She leaves two granddaughters, Haley Abing of Boston, MA and Malia Haley of Fishers, IN as well as her grandson, Corey Haley of Fishers, IN and her great-grandson, Max Haley of Fishers, IN. She is also survived by her sister, Patricia (Pete) Carnevale of Sonoita, AZ and her brother, Tom Hopkins of Mesa, AZ along with many nieces and nephews. A Celebration of her life will be held in Norman, OK in 2019.