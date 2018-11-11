HALL, Dr. Henry Kingston, Jr.
passed away October 25, 2018 and will be missed by all whom he graced with his deep intellect and calming guidance and advice of his career as a Chemistry Professor at the University of Arizona. In 1968 with his loving wife, Alene and his three children he moved from the DuPont Research Laboratory in Wilmington, Delaware to Tucson and the Chemistry Department. He worked there well into his nineties and honored the world with more of the valuable research needed to uncover the secrets of the world of organic polymer chemistry, the world of plastics which we all use daily. A devout husband of seventy eight years he and Wini traveled the world to be welcomed by his old friends there and new ones just met to return with the photographs and memories of. In 1976 he taught at the Royal Academy of London for a sabbatical and later another one in Dredsen, Germany to share his knowledge there. Back in Tucson, he wrote many letters to the editor of the daily papers in Tucson that showed that he cared deeply for the city and it's citizens. Many organizations here received and will remember his contributions to the groups that help the less fortunate among us. As if a man can be complete as Hank, as he like to be called, he was a real warrior on the handball courts around the University in unlikely comraderies with the local aficionados of this demanding sport. Growing up in Brooklyn, New York he learned handball and with Tucson the home of the Handball Hall of Fame he loved to watch the action of the tournaments here. Handball is a wearing sport, not for the fainthearted nor elderly so in his later years Hank enjoyed the serenity of hiking in the mountains around the city and reflecting on whatever thoughts a long walk in the mountains can bring to a man of men. He is survived by his loving son, Douglas and wife, Sheryl and their granddaughter, Reana; his daughters, Joan and Lillian and his grandson, Trevor Douglas.
A memorial at the University of Arizona will be held in March, 2019.